iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

