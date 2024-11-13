iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,037 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. 950,123 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

