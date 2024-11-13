iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IAU stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

