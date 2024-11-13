iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $143,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 259.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 27.4% during the third quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 1,894,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 406,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

