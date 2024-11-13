iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 322,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 105,601 shares.The stock last traded at $61.08 and had previously closed at $61.07.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

