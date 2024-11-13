iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

