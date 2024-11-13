IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Announces Earnings Results

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 163.45% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

IRIDEX Stock Up 33.3 %

IRIX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 295,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.80. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.