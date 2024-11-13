ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,353. ioneer has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

