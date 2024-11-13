Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $14.46 Per Share

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 14.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $57.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Investors Title stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677. The stock has a market cap of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.85. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $275.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

