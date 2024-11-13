Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) recently:

11/11/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Puma Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7 %

PBYI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

