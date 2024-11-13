Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) recently:
- 11/11/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/8/2024 – Puma Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/23/2024 – Puma Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.7 %
PBYI stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.73.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Puma Biotechnology
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.