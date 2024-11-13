Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,976. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

