Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,976. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.