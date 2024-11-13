Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance
Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 5,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
