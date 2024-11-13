Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 5,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $111,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,748,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,528.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

