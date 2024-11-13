Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $183.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $140.06 and a one year high of $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

