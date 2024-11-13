Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,878 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

