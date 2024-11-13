Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $196,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $512.91 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $375.24 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.



