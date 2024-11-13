Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,636. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.