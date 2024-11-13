Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

