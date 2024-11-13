Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $23.92.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
