Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

