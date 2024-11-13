Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 2,679.6% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,200 shares, an increase of 2,679.6% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

