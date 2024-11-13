Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJO remained flat at $22.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
