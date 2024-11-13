Invesco Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,157. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

