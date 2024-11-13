Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,485. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

