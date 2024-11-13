Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.38 and last traded at $174.38, with a volume of 4426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.