Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

