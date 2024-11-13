Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $540.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.11 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.59 and a 200-day moving average of $583.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

