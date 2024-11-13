Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 18,926 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$14,340.02.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 5,205 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$4,224.26.

On Friday, October 25th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$43,998.69.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$85,483.82.

On Thursday, October 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$39,914.65.

On Monday, October 7th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$68,754.98.

On Friday, September 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$40,759.03.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$1.05.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$96.77 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1484962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.