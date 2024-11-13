Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells 7,179 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $52,550.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,677.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $12.35.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 533.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

