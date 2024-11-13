Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells 7,179 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $52,550.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,677.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,056 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,273.92.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 533.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

