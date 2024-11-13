Insider Selling: Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) EVP Sells 8,108 Shares of Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MD stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

