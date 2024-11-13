Insider Selling: JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) insider Terry Smart sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$81.84 ($53.84), for a total value of A$531,947.00 ($349,965.13).

Terry Smart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Terry Smart sold 5,000 shares of JB Hi-Fi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$75.93 ($49.96), for a total value of A$379,670.00 ($249,782.89).

JB Hi-Fi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

