Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 811,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,377. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

