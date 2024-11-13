Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Hayward by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hayward by 10.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hayward by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

