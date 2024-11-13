Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells 4,766 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,630. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,510.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $12,680.00.
Grindr Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:GRND opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRND shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
