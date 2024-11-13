Insider Selling: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %
FCBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,173. The stock has a market cap of $855.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.02.
First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
