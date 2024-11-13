Insider Selling: First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) CFO Sells 2,520 Shares of Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

FCBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,173. The stock has a market cap of $855.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.02.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

