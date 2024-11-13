Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells 4,134 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.