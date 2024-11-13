Insider Selling: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells 10,408 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

CHRW stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. 1,462,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

