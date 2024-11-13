Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $269,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,025.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AAOI stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
