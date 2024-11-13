Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 3,280 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $402,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,555.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
