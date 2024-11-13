Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells 3,280 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $402,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,555.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 269,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after purchasing an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Agilysys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

