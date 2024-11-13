Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,884.20.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80.

NOA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.95. 9,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,394. The stock has a market cap of C$747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$22.68 and a one year high of C$34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

