Insider Buying: N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

N1 Holdings Limited (ASX:N1H – Get Free Report) insider Frank Ganis acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).

N1 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,407.75.

N1 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from N1’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

N1 Company Profile

N1 Holdings Limited, a property-backed private credit lending company, engages in the provision of property financing, and mortgage management and broking services to customers in Australia. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Real Estate Services, Migration Services and Other. The company offers direct lending and private credit for the purpose of bridging finance, purchase and urgent settlement, renovation of business premises, working capital, business expansion, equipment acquisition and/or upgrade, debt consolidation, equity release for business, and external administration/receivership for small and medium enterprises.

