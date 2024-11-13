Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,719 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $313,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,906,568.17. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $177,083.28.
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $126,534.33.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98.
- On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.
- On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $520,451.70.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $571,843.36.
- On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $490,625.19.
- On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $388,838.80.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $487,204.50.
- On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
