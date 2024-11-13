Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Up 348.9% in October

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the October 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 9,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,114. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

