Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

