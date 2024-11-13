ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. The company had a trading volume of 267,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,286. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.66.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

