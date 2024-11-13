ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,297 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 414,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,216. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $63.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

