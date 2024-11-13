ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 5,900 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 300.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total value of $1,178,057.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,349.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock worth $41,250,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $348.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

