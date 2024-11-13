IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded IAC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

IAC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 188,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.33. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The firm had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. IAC’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 98.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

