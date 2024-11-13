HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE:HUYA remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 889,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,092. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

