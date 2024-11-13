Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 475.8% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 55,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,964. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.