HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 4,381 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,881,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24.

HUBS traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $700.00. 840,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,385. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $724.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $543.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.16.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

